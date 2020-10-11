Barbara MOSHER

MOSHER, Barbara (Age 87) Barbara was born on the family homestead ranch in Gallatin Gateway, MT to Kenneth and Sarah Colbern, the youngest of three daughters on July 3, 1933. As a child, she attempted to rule the roost over her sisters. Growing up on the ranch she loved horses and riding which would follow her throughout her life. When she was a teen she was taught by a woman in West Yellowstone how to tie fishing flies and she excelled at it. It would be a skill that she continued well into her adult life until she developed an allergy to feathers. While in high school she and her mother moved to Port Angeles, WA to live near her grandparents. Upon graduation she married and started a family. In 1963 the family moved to Pasco, WA where she continued to raise her girls. Once she developed her allergy to feathers she began doing alterations for people. She was an accomplished seamstress having started sewing as a young mom when her children were toddlers. She learned to knit and created some beautiful creations for family and friends. After her first marriage ended she met Tom Mosher through mutual friends. They married in 1972 and celebrated their 48th anniversary this past February. When the kids were out of the house, they acquired a little farm and horses and then moved to the Spokane area in 1987. They built a log house in Montana where they would spend time during the summer and did a lot of riding there. They enjoyed travelling visiting friends around the country and were able to visit Mexico and Italy. She continued sewing making hay bags, saddle bags and chaps, knitting, painting sweatshirts, and cross-stitch. They were active in their church and the Backcountry Horsemen where they developed many close friendships. They have a winter place at Lake Tamarisk at Desert Center and enjoyed numerous years there in the sun and with good friends. Over the past years she had developed numerous arthritic conditions and was less able to move around easily. She still enjoyed visiting with family and friends whenever possible. She passed peacefully into eternity Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. She was loved, respected and cherished by many and will be missed. She is pre-deceased by her stepdaughter, Laura Dickinson and granddaughter Christa Schnell. She is survived by her husband, Tom Mosher; daughters Robin (Aaron) Miller, Sandra (Steve) Critchlow; stepson Brent Kunges and stepdaughter Kerrie (Leigh) Sovel; with 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family is holding a private ceremony later this month. If you would like to donate to any cause she was a supporter of Union Gospel Mission and 2nd Harvest.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store