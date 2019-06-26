Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara "Bonnie" NOZAKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOZAKI, Barbara "Bonnie" Bonnie was born on February 18th 1946. She graduated from Cheney High School, in 1964. She then married Michael Nozaki later that year. They moved to Los Angeles, California in 1965 where their first daughter, Michelle, was born. A second daughter, Catherine, was born in 1967. While her children were young, Bonnie worked as a special needs assistant in two Southern California Unified School Districts. This work involved aiding profoundly disabled children and she found a great deal of satisfaction in helping these young people. After a divorce in 1983, Bonnie worked in Las Vegas, Nevada as an in-house graphic designer for various resort hotels. She later returned to Los Angeles to enroll at Art Center, Pasadena as a mature student. Bonnie loved her time there; upon graduating she left as the eldest student to have earned a degree in Fine Arts from this prestigious institution. Subsequently, she worked for over ten years at the Norton Simon Art Museum in Pasadena where she relished conversing with the patrons and being in the presence of so many great works of art each day. Bonnie was predeceased by her daughter Catherine, her father Earl LeVan, and her mother Kathleen Moncalvo. She is survived by her daughter Michelle and grandchildren: Nicole, Andrew, Bianca, Christopher, Francesca, and great-granddaughter River. Bonnie's vibrant personality and spirited character was felt in all she did; she will be missed. A memorial service will be held for her in September in Laguna Beach, California.

