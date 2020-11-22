MORSE, Barbara Paton (Age 93) Barbara Morse was born Barbara Mary Paton on March 11, 1927 to Olive and Alexander Paton of DeKalb, Illinois. She died on November 11, 2020 in Spokane, Washington after a short illness. She was 93. She and her first husband, Kenneth Hoffman, moved to the Spokane Valley nearly 70 years ago. They had three children: Patricia, Kenneth Jr. and Mark. She later married Edward Morse. Barbara and Ted travelled during the winter with Barbara's favorite being the Kona Coast of Hawaii. They were together until his death in 2016. She is survived by her brother, Donald Paton, of Peoria, Illinois. She is also survived by her children Kenneth Jr. and Patricia. Her son, Mark, predeceased her. Barbara had five grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Barbara was a longtime member of the Veradale Congregational Church (UCCC). She loved swimming, reading, sewing, making cookies and a good enchilada. Because of the pandemic, a family service will be held at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store