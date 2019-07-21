Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Pauline HOISINGTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOISINGTON, Barbara Pauline May 15, 1926 to July 7, 2019 Barbara passed away at the age of 93, after living a long and healthy life. She was often referred to by most as a "sweet and classy lady". She loved her family, volunteering, gardening, painting and watching her beloved Mariner Baseball team. Painting was her passion and attended many a workshop and had done numerous exhibits of her work, especially in her town of Liberty Lake, WA. She is survived by her family: brother Jerry Melseth, her three children, David Saty, Diane Forbes (Larry) and Donna Conklin (Jeff), and her three grandchildren, Rob Saty, Tessa Forbes and Kim Saty. Following her wishes, Barbara did not want a service, just her family gathering together to scatter her ashes where she was raised at Lake Quinault, WA. In leu of flowers, a donation to her favorite charity, SCRAPS (Spokane County Regional Protection Services) would be greatly appreciated. Barbara spent her last years as a foster mom to kittens and cats for the SCRAPS foundation.

