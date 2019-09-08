Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara "Bobby" STEVENS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEVENS, Barbara "Bobby" Bobby Stevens went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on September 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Bobby was born September 26, 1923 in Westport, WA to Edwin and Sarah Hasbrouck. She finished high school at age 16 and was married to James (Stan) Cornett that year. They had five children together, then sadly James died in a work related accident in 1953. In 1958, Bobby went to a dance one evening and met a handsome young red-headed sailor, who instantly became the love of her life. It was love at first sight. She and George Stevens were married that year, and they continued dancing together beautifully for 61 years right up until the day she passed away. George and Bobby have one child together (Timothy). No family could have blended better together than this one. George loves Bobby's children as if they were his own, and her children have always loved him as their own father. Love became the hallmark of this new family. Bobby and George shared many interests, especially golf, bowling, and traveling. Bobby was always full of life. She was a passionate woman, and her zest for life spilled over onto all who met her, but especially onto her beloved family, whom she loved intensely. She was a vibrant, strong woman with great character, and generous to a fault. As one of her granddaughters said recently, "if you were privileged enough to know her, to hear her story, to be wrapped in her wide cast net of love, you'll know first-hand what a gift she was to this world. Always dressed to the nines, topped with a smile that could light up a nation. She poured her heart into every hug, every word of encouragement, every pie and jar of homemade jam." We will miss her dearly, but the love she poured into all our hearts will remain with us always. Bobby is survived by her beloved husband George, son Will Cornett (Kate), daughter Rose Holland (Tony), son Foy Cornett (Lindy), and son Timothy Stevens (Shery). She is also survived by 18 grand-children, 34 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by her son Joel, and all 10 of her siblings. Her memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please contribute to Second Harvest or, since she was a kidney transplant recipient, the Kidney Transplant Fund through the Providence Sacred Heart Foundation.

STEVENS, Barbara "Bobby" Bobby Stevens went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on September 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Bobby was born September 26, 1923 in Westport, WA to Edwin and Sarah Hasbrouck. She finished high school at age 16 and was married to James (Stan) Cornett that year. They had five children together, then sadly James died in a work related accident in 1953. In 1958, Bobby went to a dance one evening and met a handsome young red-headed sailor, who instantly became the love of her life. It was love at first sight. She and George Stevens were married that year, and they continued dancing together beautifully for 61 years right up until the day she passed away. George and Bobby have one child together (Timothy). No family could have blended better together than this one. George loves Bobby's children as if they were his own, and her children have always loved him as their own father. Love became the hallmark of this new family. Bobby and George shared many interests, especially golf, bowling, and traveling. Bobby was always full of life. She was a passionate woman, and her zest for life spilled over onto all who met her, but especially onto her beloved family, whom she loved intensely. She was a vibrant, strong woman with great character, and generous to a fault. As one of her granddaughters said recently, "if you were privileged enough to know her, to hear her story, to be wrapped in her wide cast net of love, you'll know first-hand what a gift she was to this world. Always dressed to the nines, topped with a smile that could light up a nation. She poured her heart into every hug, every word of encouragement, every pie and jar of homemade jam." We will miss her dearly, but the love she poured into all our hearts will remain with us always. Bobby is survived by her beloved husband George, son Will Cornett (Kate), daughter Rose Holland (Tony), son Foy Cornett (Lindy), and son Timothy Stevens (Shery). She is also survived by 18 grand-children, 34 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by her son Joel, and all 10 of her siblings. Her memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please contribute to Second Harvest or, since she was a kidney transplant recipient, the Kidney Transplant Fund through the Providence Sacred Heart Foundation. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close