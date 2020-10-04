GUSTAFSON, Barbara Sue (Garinger) (Age 65) March 22, 1955 - September 27, 2020 On September 27, 2020 Barbara Sue (Garinger) Gustafson passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones after a nearly two year battle with Pancreatic cancer at the age of 65. The daughter of Helen and Dean Garinger, she was the oldest of four children. Barb was born in Omak, WA but grew up on the north side of Spokane attending and graduating from Shadle Park HS, class of 1973. After graduation she had a 10 year marriage to Paul E. Gustafson, becoming a step mother to her son Paul J. "PJ". She attended and graduated from Spokane Community College where she received her degree in Echocardiography. She moved to Southern California to start her career at Northridge Hospital where she earned the name Echo Barb, always putting patients and people above all else. Shortly after moving to California, Barb met Kenneth "Skip" Richards whom they had a daughter, Nicole M. Richards (Stroupe). After 10 years in Southern California, Barb and Nicole made their way back home to Spokane where they laid roots on the South Hill. Barb continued to serve the community in cardiology working for Rockwood Clinic for over 20 years, also sharing her gifts and talents with Providence Sacred Heart as needed for many years in between. In total, Barb gave over 30 years to the cardiology department. As the matriarch of the family, she was the great gatherer of people, creating memories and traditions by hosting holiday celebrations, birthdays, and dinners any chance she could sharing her love of cooking with others. Barb loved nothing more than being "Nana", spoiling her grand kids more than they often deserved. A life long adventurer Barb organized annual family vacations, camping and traveling to national parks across the country. Her talent for gardening, a natural green thumb, she always shared her abundant harvest of the freshest vegetables with others. She loved spending time with her friends playing bunco, attending Broadway/Civic Theatre shows, rodeos, and cheering on her Seahawks. The last few years were spent relaxing next to the water at Waitts lake with those closest to her. Above all, Barb loved her family and showed her love and affection by bringing everyone together. Barb is preceded in death by her father Dean Garinger. She is survived by her mother Helen Benefiel, three brothers Johnny Garinger, Steve Garinger (Linda), David Garinger (Joanie), daughter Nicole Stroupe (Jody), son Paul Gustafson (Maria), grandkids Ericka, Christian, Collin, Cameron, great-grandkids Zoey and Harper as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial for Barb will be held on October 10th at 11:00am at Spokane First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd., Spokane, WA 99218. The service will take place in the gym to accommodate social distancing protocols, masks will be required. For those unable to attend, the services will also be live streamed on the Church facebook page, or on YouTube at SFNAZMEDIA.



