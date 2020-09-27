1/2
Barbara Sylvia MIDKIFF
1933 - 2020
MIDKIFF, Barbara Sylvia Barbara Sylvia Midkiff of Liberty Lake passed away on September 18 at 9:45 pm in her sleep with her husband and daughter by her side. Barbara was born in New York on February 2, 1933. She was an avid golfer, traveler, shopper, gardener, and a member of a variety of local clubs including The Red Hat Ladies Society, Striders, and the Town and Country Iris Society until it closed. She had many friends and would help anyone who needed it. She owned the Sportsman Café until 1979 when she sold it and married Gene A. Midkiff Sr. on September 6, 1980. She is preceded in death by her son Mitch. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Gene; her daughter Barbara Lee (Peter); daughter-in-law Cheryl; grandson Sean (Brigette); great-granddaughters Everlynn and Clara; sister Abby (Bill), and many nieces and nephews. Her service will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 45210 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, Washington.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
