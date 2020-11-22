THOMAS, Barbara 1945 - 2020 Barbara grew up in Rupert, ID. After graduating from the University of Idaho she settled into Spokane, which she made her lifelong home. Barb was the consummate volunteer. She joined Kiwanis in 1990 and made it her life's passion. She performed routinely with the Minstrels singing group as part of Project Joy. She also volunteered at the Prosecutor's office as a victim/witness advocate to seniors and children. Barb is survived by her sister Vicki (Jim); three children Kari (Chad), Mark (Sarah), Gena (Paul); niece Kristin (Matthew); nephew Brandon (Patsy); her three grandchildren Jason, Tori and Samantha, and the many amazing friends she met along her journey. She will be forever loved and missed by those who had the honor of knowing her. Donations may be made in Barb's name to Northeast Spokane Kiwanis.



