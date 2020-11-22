1/2
Barbara THOMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS, Barbara 1945 - 2020 Barbara grew up in Rupert, ID. After graduating from the University of Idaho she settled into Spokane, which she made her lifelong home. Barb was the consummate volunteer. She joined Kiwanis in 1990 and made it her life's passion. She performed routinely with the Minstrels singing group as part of Project Joy. She also volunteered at the Prosecutor's office as a victim/witness advocate to seniors and children. Barb is survived by her sister Vicki (Jim); three children Kari (Chad), Mark (Sarah), Gena (Paul); niece Kristin (Matthew); nephew Brandon (Patsy); her three grandchildren Jason, Tori and Samantha, and the many amazing friends she met along her journey. She will be forever loved and missed by those who had the honor of knowing her. Donations may be made in Barb's name to Northeast Spokane Kiwanis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved