1/1
Barbara THOMMEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMMEN, Barbara 2-4-1952 ~ 8-7-2020 The Lord decided that my beloved wife Barbara had suffered enough and he opened his arms and led her to her new home in heaven. After a 12 year fight with a terrible disease (dementia) she will be missed by all. Barbara is survived by her husband Larry Arndt, sister Elaine Kimball, son Simon Thommen, daughters Brandi Johnson and Danielle Arndt; seven grandchildren Jordan, Payton, Jozlyn, Anna, Williams, and Taleha, and one great- granddaughter Elizabeth. She loved gardening dancing and having a beer in the back yard complaining how much work it is (and she loved every bit of it). Barbara you will be missed but, we know you are in a better place in God's hand. Love you, Me

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved