Barbara THOMMEN

THOMMEN, Barbara 2-4-1952 ~ 8-7-2020 The Lord decided that my beloved wife Barbara had suffered enough and he opened his arms and led her to her new home in heaven. After a 12 year fight with a terrible disease (dementia) she will be missed by all. Barbara is survived by her husband Larry Arndt, sister Elaine Kimball, son Simon Thommen, daughters Brandi Johnson and Danielle Arndt; seven grandchildren Jordan, Payton, Jozlyn, Anna, Williams, and Taleha, and one great- granddaughter Elizabeth. She loved gardening dancing and having a beer in the back yard complaining how much work it is (and she loved every bit of it). Barbara you will be missed but, we know you are in a better place in God's hand. Love you, Me



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store