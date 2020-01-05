Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Woodroofe EDDY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDDY, Barbara Woodroofe (Age 103) Barbara Woodroofe Eddy, long-time resident and educator of Spokane, WA and resident of Brookings, OR from April 2010 to the present, has died at the age of 103. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Barbara was born at American Lake, WA in 1916. Her parents were Arnott Woodroofe and Alice Burt Woodroofe. She had four siblings, brothers Jack, Robin, and William, and sister Jean. They all preceded her in death. Barbara graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in Spokane. She attended the University of Washington in Seattle, studying architecture and fine arts. She married her late husband, Robert Frances Eddy, in 1941. They had one child, Robin Glenn Eddy. During World War II Barbara's jobs included working at the Kaiser Aluminum Plant in Spokane, helping to plan runways for Sea-Tac International Airport, and designing advanced position runways for the Army Air Corps in the Aleutians. After WW II she returned to Spokane and attained her teaching degree in Fine Arts Education from Eastern Washington College in Cheney. She taught at the Spokane Valley schools, then for the City of Spokane. She was promoted to teach art at North Central High School, from where she retired after 35 years teaching in Spokane. After retiring, she developed her two Victorian houses on the South Hill in Spokane into rental apartments. She particularly catered to students. She became close friends and a role model to many young people. At the age of 93, she moved to Brookings, OR to be near her son. She is survived by her son, Robin Glenn Eddy, her daughter-in-law, Joan Eddy, granddaughter Amasa Eddy-Lacy, and grandsons Greg Postell and Christopher Postell. Her family and many friends fondly remember her. As per her request, there will be no service. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020

