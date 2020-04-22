Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Ruby) WRIGHT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WRIGHT, Barbara (Ruby) (Age 92) Barbara Ruby Wright, age 92, died May 1, 2019, in Fishers, IN. Born July 3, 1926 in Spokane, WA to Frank and Lorena Ruby. She graduated from North Central High School in 1944 and then attended Washington State College for two years. She went to work for Pacific Bell Telephone Company in the business office and progressed to be a business office supervisor until 1950. Her high school sweetheart , Lee Wright, returned from WWII duty and they were married Jan 11, 1947. When he graduated from Gonzaga University in 1950 she retired from her telephone company job and they moved to his first assignment with Phillips Petroleum near Salt Lake City. Both of their children were born there in '51 and '53. In 1955 they moved to the Los Angeles area. She volunteered at a hospital, then they asked her to take a part time, later full time, job in the pharmacy and office. During that time her children went through grade school and high school and off to college. In 1971 she moved to Seattle with her husband to start a nuclear quality fabrication business. They retired in 1988 and moved to their homes in Lake Chelan, WA and Lake San Marcos, CA. In 2001 they moved to Fishers, IN to be near their daughter and her sons. She is survived by her children, Stephanie Wright of Fishers, IN and Scott Wright of Laguna Niguel, CA; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

