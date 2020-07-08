1/2
SPERBER, Barry Edward Barry Sperber died on July 3, 2020, following an over two year battle with metastatic cancer. He was born on May 6, 1946, in Washington, DC. Barry attended school in Arlington, Virginia, and graduated from Wash-ington Lee High School. Barry joined the Air Force in March 1966 and retired in July 1988, including a tour of duty at Da Nang, Vietnam, as a Dog Handler, Barry was awarded the Airman's Medal for his actions there on his first week of arrival. For the past 13 years he has enjoyed annual reunions with fellow dog handlers from his squadron at various locations in the US. Barry became a federal employee in May 1989 at Fairchild AFB, WA working in the Contracting Squadron until his retirement in May 2012. Barry was a member of the Spokane Softball Umpire's Association and officiated from 1990-2007. In 1996 Barry met Kathryn Bruffey at a USO dance at the Fairchild AFB Recreation Center. They married in Buhl, Idaho, on July 22, 1967. They were blessed to share their lives in many states and countries before retiring to their favorite place, Spokane. Barry's activities included his love of sports, especially hockey (Spokane Chiefs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals); football (Washington Redskins); softball; baseball (Spokane Indians, Washington Nationals); and Gonzaga basketball. He was also an avid golfer. Barry is survived by his wife; daughter Stacie Sargent; granddaughters Patty and Kristen Perez; sister Donna Freeman (Jimmy); Kathy's sisters Judy Moeny (Don), Denise Mahannah (Ben), Lora Ahlm (Kevin); brother Ty Bybee; much loved nieces and nephews; friends; and his cat, Chase. If desired, Memorial Contributions would be appreciated for WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Good Samaritan Program, Kay Glaser, WSU, PO Box 647010, Pullman, WA 99164-7010; or any animal shelter of your choice. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15th at 1pm, at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, Buhl, ID.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
