JONES, Barry Kennard July 2, 1933- November 7, 2019 Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Barry Kennard Jones, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in Sacred Heart Hospital. He was 86 years old. Barry was a devoted husband, father, business leader and community member who lived his life to the fullest and was a committed friend to many. Barry was born July 2, 1933 to Burnette Grimes Jones and Fred Kennard Jones, Jr. in San Francisco, CA. The family moved to Spokane in 1935 when his father accepted a job with the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. In 1941 they moved back to San Francisco and soon after his father was drafted into the Army. They moved to Ft. Douglas, Utah. Here Barry remembers his first sales job as a fourth-grade student, selling The Saturday Evening Post for ten cents a copy to patients in a local hospital. Said he sold out every day! In 1943 he then moved with his mother, brother and sister to Pullman, WA to be with family while Kennard continued to serve in the Army. In 1945 they moved back to Spokane where Barry's father went to work with his father, Fred Kennard Jones, Sr., at Central Business Property and soon took over the business when Jones, Sr. died. Barry went on to graduate 1951 from Lewis & Clark High School, where he met his bride to be, Carole Jo Cooke. At LC, Barry excelled in track and was 1st team, All City in the 400 meters. He also served as President of the Boys Federation. Barry and Carole both attended Washington State University, where he graduated in 1955 from the Business School in Finance. At WSU he was elected Student Body Vice-President his senior year. One highlight from those years, featured in Life Magazine, was a nine mile "March to Moscow" after WSU lost the 1954 Battle of the Palouse football game to University of Idaho. He led the charge, along with 1500 other students, plus the WSU band, as penance for the loss. Barry and Carole married in 1955 and soon after headed to Fort Benning, Georgia where he was stationed in the Army Reserve. Returning to Spokane in 1957, Barry joined his father, Fred Kennard Jones, to become the 3rd generation at Central Business Property which in 1968 became Fidelity Associates Insurance Brokers and Financial Services. His three sons, Scott, Craig and Todd, and his grandsons Blake and Brian were blessed to have had the opportunity as the 4th and 5th generations to work alongside Barry who led by example. He was a professional mentor to everyone he worked with. He is predeceased by his father, mother, three siblings - Jeremey Louise, Brian Burnette and Judith Georgia Jones. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carole Jo Jones, his three sons Scott (Vicki), Craig (Cathy) and Todd (Wendy), and his brother Dennis (Mary Lou). He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Blake, Ryan (Molly), Devin, Allie, Andrew and five nieces. Barry was especially passionate about service to his community. As a business leader he served as President of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Spokane and Washington State. In 1985 he was awarded Insurance Leader of the Year, then in 1991 received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Independent Insurance Agents of Washington. His Alma Mater, Washington State University was of great significance throughout his life, a devoted Cougar to the end. He served as President of the WSU Alumni Association, served on the WSU Foundation Board, the WSU Business Advisory Council and President of the Spokane Cougar Club. In 1974 Barry received the Alumni Achievement Award and in 1978, he was WSU Dad of the Year. In 1992, he and Carole received the WSU Foundation Outstanding Service Award. In 2008 he received the Weldon B. Gibson Award, the highest honor bestowed by the WSU Foundation. As a student he was also a member of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) Fraternity and went on to serve as President of the ATO Alumni Corporation and was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus in 1982. In the greater Spokane community Barry was a committed volunteer in many organizations. To name a few, he was a long time member and served as President of the Downtown Rotary Club #21, President of the Deaconess and Valley Health Care Foundation, Potentate of El Katif Shrine, Co-Chair with his wife, Carole, for the Spokane Public School Levy Campaign and most recently, for the last 12 years, served on the Spokane Civic Theatre Board. One of his proudest achievements was serving as Campaign Chair, for construction of the signature Rotary #21 Fountain in Riverfront Park. Barry loved being with his family and friends more than anything, enjoying many vacations and trips with them all over the world. He was our family historian, travel agent, and gifted photographer who loved sharing his photos with all of us, especially of sunsets. He looked forward to his annual trips to the Big Island with Carole and spending time at Hayden Lake where they have a home. He was especially proud of Carole, his sons and grandchildren, never missing an event or a performance. He was their biggest fan! The Jones family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff who provided excellent care and comfort to Barry and his family. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Cathedral, 127 E. 12th, Spokane, WA 99202, followed by a gathering at Manito Country Club, 5303 South Hatch Rd. Spokane, WA 99203. Barry has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Washington State University Foundation, P.O. Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99164, Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 North Howard St., Spokane, WA 99201 or the .
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019