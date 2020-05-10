YOUNT, Barry Norman (Age 76) September 26, 1943 - April 24, 2020 Barry Norman George Yount at the age of 76 on April 24,2020 he passed away at his home with all his children by his side. He was born on September 26, 1943 in Victoria, BC, and moved to Spokane at the age of five. He worked 27 years at Bonanza Meat Packaging Plant. Then at West Valley School Dist. as the head mechanic for 17 more years. The biggest part of his life was racing at the Spokane Raceway, Stateline, and the Spokane Fairgrounds. He loved working on cars, finding parts and making them go faster. More importantly, he loved his children, family and friends. Barry is survived by his wife of 33 years Kathy Yount, his true soul mate. His one son Jeffery Yount, two stepsons Ronald Hoover and Russell Hoover, three daughters Jill Gonnabek, Kellie Yount, Lisa Covington, one stepdaughter Rhonda Pasols; daughters-in-law Laureen Yount, Tammy Hoover and Brittany Hoover. He had one sister Judith Ingraham, 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Skittles. Barry is preceded in death by his father Clarence Yount, mother Hazel Yount, brothers Dennis and Paul Yount and son-in-law Rick Gronnabek. Barry loved being a true Ford man and enjoyed his 55 Thunderbird, 49 Ford and many others. Celebration of life will be held on June 6th, 2020 at 2pm at the Yount residence. 7904 E. Glass Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. 99212.



