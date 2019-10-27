Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Vern TILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TILSON, Barry Vern (Age 74) Barry passed away on October 20, 2019, following a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. Thanks to Hospice, he was at home in Lincoln, WA, surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death. The son of Harvey and Mildred Tilson, Barry was born on September 26, 1945. He spent most of his life in Lincoln County in the Davenport, Creston. and Wilbur area, and graduated from Davenport High School in 1963. Barry married Karen Anyan on December 9, 1966. They had three children and shared a life together for nearly 53 years. Barry was a caring, warm-hearted man with a deep love of family, a great sense of humor, and a love of the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards, and visiting casinos. He and Karen were famous for their frequent car trips throughout the western half of the U.S. and Canada, often accompanied by family members or friends. As a young man, Barry spent time in the U.S. Army Reserves, worked briefly at a plant in Wisconsin while living with his sister Victoria, and was later employed by the Lincoln Sawmill. Following its closure in 1982, he worked at a mill in Plumber, Idaho, and a chemical plant in Harrington, before getting a job with the WSDOT, working on the Keller Ferry for about 25 years, first as a deck-hand and then a pilot. Following his retirement, Barry and Karen moved from their home near the ferry landing on Lake Roosevelt to their new home in Lincoln. Barry was preceded in death by his son, Sean, his parents Harvey and Mildred Tilson, and brother, Terry Tilson. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Lisa (Eric) Konishi and Julie (Bob) Bandy, grandchildren Hannah and Blaine Bandy and Trey Konishi, sisters Victoria Goode, Joanne Mangis, and Margie Wiley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other members of a large extended family. A service for Barry will be held at the Creston Christian Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with Pastor Guy Schmielau officiating. If desired, memorials may be sent to the .

