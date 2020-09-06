OLMSTED, Barton Hugh 1953 - 2020 Bart was raised in Freeman, WA and graduated from Freeman High School in 1971. From there he graduated from Eastern Washington University, some of his greatest memories were traveling through Europe after graduation with his best friend. Bart is survived by his three children Shauna Olmsted, Candice Eddings and Peter Olmsted; as well as sisters Willene Goodman and Shirl (Gordon) Stowe; along with three grandchildren and four step-grandchildren, and his loving partner of 22 years Mary Ann Powers. Bart had a deep passion for music, skiing, talk radio, camping and social justice. He will be remembered fondly anytime his family hears the Beatles, The Who or Elton John come on the radio. Bart will be dearly missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Bart was a good man. He loved teaching his children to ski, even holding the pole over them like a seat belt. He spent many years helping to teach foreign exchange students to ski the bunny hill. He loved his music, his children fondly remember him when they hear the Beatles, the Who and Elton John. He spent many hours compiling his favorite music onto CD's. He had many lifelong friends and for many years held reunions at his home. Bart worked for the state for 32 years, he started at SCC then transferred to Washington State motor pool as a supervisor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time for close family and friends.



