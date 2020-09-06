1/2
Barton Hugh OLMSTED
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLMSTED, Barton Hugh 1953 - 2020 Bart was raised in Freeman, WA and graduated from Freeman High School in 1971. From there he graduated from Eastern Washington University, some of his greatest memories were traveling through Europe after graduation with his best friend. Bart is survived by his three children Shauna Olmsted, Candice Eddings and Peter Olmsted; as well as sisters Willene Goodman and Shirl (Gordon) Stowe; along with three grandchildren and four step-grandchildren, and his loving partner of 22 years Mary Ann Powers. Bart had a deep passion for music, skiing, talk radio, camping and social justice. He will be remembered fondly anytime his family hears the Beatles, The Who or Elton John come on the radio. Bart will be dearly missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Bart was a good man. He loved teaching his children to ski, even holding the pole over them like a seat belt. He spent many years helping to teach foreign exchange students to ski the bunny hill. He loved his music, his children fondly remember him when they hear the Beatles, the Who and Elton John. He spent many hours compiling his favorite music onto CD's. He had many lifelong friends and for many years held reunions at his home. Bart worked for the state for 32 years, he started at SCC then transferred to Washington State motor pool as a supervisor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time for close family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved