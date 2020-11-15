MURPHY, Beatrice Ann (Gamble) (Age 84) September 23, 1936 October 20, 2020 Bea went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born September 23, 1936 in Centerville, SD to George A. Gamble and Verna Leaf Gamble. Mom was raised in Spokane, WA and attended Libby Junior High and Lewis and Clark High School. She married Robert "Bob" Murphy in 1954 and they were blessed with over 55 wonderful years together. Growing up Bea had always wanted to be a teacher, but as happens in life her goals changed but her love of children was always reflected in the many areas she was involved in. For 10 years she was a Blue Bird and Campfire Girl leader for Shery's troupe, served with the Spokane Guilds School Foundation, and a volunteer in the Cubbies AWANA Program at Trinity Baptist Church. Bea retired as a Food Service Manager after 24 years with the Spokane Public Schools District 81. She never missed a sporting event for her son Dave, and she had a beautiful yard that she tended with her other son Doug. Bea was a long time member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was the Wedding Coordinator and served on Ordinances. She and Bob were devoted Zags, Seahawks and Mariners fans as well as members of the Lilac City Wind Chasers Kite Club and loved doing 5th wheel trips together. Mom was creative and loved her family and friends and all animals dearly. She poured her heart into whatever she did. Bea is survived by her daughter Sheryl Stevens (Tim) and son David Murphy (Heidi); four grandchildren, Jared (Lindsey), Bobby (Andrea), Anna (Aaron), and Lisa (Greg). She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Keiffer, Izzy, Emma, Owen, Parker, and Quinn. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean Watrus; and nieces and nephews, Debbie, Pam, Karen, Kevin, and Dru. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert E. Murphy, son Douglas R. Murphy, as well as her two sisters, Laurine Morton and Joyce Gamble. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, and friend went to join her loved ones who waited with open arms to greet her in Heaven. There will be a family graveside service in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.