WILSON, Beatrice Ann Beatrice was born on December 23, 1934 in Portland Oregon to Robert and Alice Westlake and passed away on February 23, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington after a battle with Dementia. We will remember her forever. Bea graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, OR. She married Robert (Bob) Lee Wilson on August 24, 1957. They had two daughters, Brenda and Deborah (Deb). In 1963 they moved to Spokane Valley, Washington. Bob and Bea operated Millwood Lockers for a time until they opened their own meat business, Wilson's Beef Palace in 1972. They retired in 1988. They traveled the United States, including Alaska, on their motorcycle. She always loved to travel and see new things. She enjoyed fishing and hunting. They delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and she continued doing so after Bob passed away in 2001 until she could no longer continue. She was a regular blood donor and donated over 11 gallons. Bea was an active member of Spokane Valley United Methodist Church serving on many committees and being a member of many groups. She loved to cook and her pies were fabulous and always sought after at our church auctions. She always had a smile on her face and would talk to anyone she met. She had true compassion for all people and spread love and happiness everywhere she went. One of her favorite things was watching and feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. They brought her much joy. She also loved her roses and always liked to have flowers in the house. She was a real sports fan and loved to watch the Seahawks, Mariners and Gonzaga basketball. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Westlake and her husband Robert Wilson. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Huddleston and Roberta Wanless, daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Jeff Danner, Spokane WA and Deb and Lee Farka, Elma WA and her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed but her memories will be treasured.

