SCHEELE, Beatrice L. "Bea" Beatrice (Bea) L. Scheele passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2020. Bea was born August 2, 1936, in Spokane, WA to Theodore F. and Gertrude Scheele of Fairfield, WA. She was the middle child of three. Beatrice graduated from Fairfield High School in 1954 and continued her education at PLC (Pacific Lutheran College) In 1958 where she studied Nursing. Never marrying, Bea was called as a Missionary Nurse that took her to New Guinea for many years. This sparked the love for traveling, which she did plenty of with her dear mother. After retiring from Holy Family where she worked for more than 20 years as a Nurse Anesthetist, she could always be found bringing treats out to the harvest fields in the summer and at Church doing a variety of things. Bea is survived by her younger brother Gerald Scheele and sister-In-Law, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10 am at Rosewood Cemetery in Fairfield, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm at Saint Peter Lutheran Church on 4620 N. Regal St., Spokane, WA. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 9, 2020