COOKE, Beatrice Nan Beatrice Nan Storm was born September 21st, 1933 to Earl and Ruth Storm at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. After graduating from Lewis and Clark High School, she attended Whitworth College through the Deaconess School of Nursing. She graduated and earned her RN degree in 1954. As a student nurse she was assigned a case study on a man who was to receive some very serious surgery. His son, Bill, was a soldier who was serving in the Marine Corps in Korea during the war. Bill was flown home on "compassionate leave" to be with his father. He met Bea and asked her out to dinner that very evening. That first date was their first Valentine's Day together 66 years ago. He corresponded with her upon his return to Korea. Three and a half years later they were married in June, 1956. Two years later in June, 1958 their twins, Steve and Stan were born. Then in May, 1960 the four Cookes were joined by Bart. Prior to marriage, Bea worked as a scrub nurse for a surgeon in Spokane. She was a dedicated nurse, and after the birth of her children she continued to work vacations for other nurses from time to time. She was an even more dedicated wife and mother. Her priorities were always God, family, and friends. Her faith was her rock and her fortress. She decided to serve God when she was 10 years old, and she never wavered in her stand for the next 75 years. During the last few years she battled cancer, dementia and other health issues. Though her mind was foggy and her body weak, her love was strong for God, her family and her friends until the very end. Her journey ended very quietly and peacefully early Saturday morning, May 11, at home in her bed. Bea is survived by her husband, Bill, of 63 years; a brother, Leonard Storm of Portland; sons Steve (Laurie) of Elk, Stan of Post Falls and Bart "Bo" (Molly) of Spokane; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several cousins, and many special friends. She will be truly missed. Special appreciation for the loving care of Bea's home caregivers, and her healthcare providers, for their professionalism and care provided to her. Bea's Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM on the property of Norm Waldo, located at 27769 W. Highway 53, Hauser, ID 83854. Flowers are not expected, please. There will be a private interment, Fairmount Memorial Park.

COOKE, Beatrice Nan Beatrice Nan Storm was born September 21st, 1933 to Earl and Ruth Storm at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. After graduating from Lewis and Clark High School, she attended Whitworth College through the Deaconess School of Nursing. She graduated and earned her RN degree in 1954. As a student nurse she was assigned a case study on a man who was to receive some very serious surgery. His son, Bill, was a soldier who was serving in the Marine Corps in Korea during the war. Bill was flown home on "compassionate leave" to be with his father. He met Bea and asked her out to dinner that very evening. That first date was their first Valentine's Day together 66 years ago. He corresponded with her upon his return to Korea. Three and a half years later they were married in June, 1956. Two years later in June, 1958 their twins, Steve and Stan were born. Then in May, 1960 the four Cookes were joined by Bart. Prior to marriage, Bea worked as a scrub nurse for a surgeon in Spokane. She was a dedicated nurse, and after the birth of her children she continued to work vacations for other nurses from time to time. She was an even more dedicated wife and mother. Her priorities were always God, family, and friends. Her faith was her rock and her fortress. She decided to serve God when she was 10 years old, and she never wavered in her stand for the next 75 years. During the last few years she battled cancer, dementia and other health issues. Though her mind was foggy and her body weak, her love was strong for God, her family and her friends until the very end. Her journey ended very quietly and peacefully early Saturday morning, May 11, at home in her bed. Bea is survived by her husband, Bill, of 63 years; a brother, Leonard Storm of Portland; sons Steve (Laurie) of Elk, Stan of Post Falls and Bart "Bo" (Molly) of Spokane; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several cousins, and many special friends. She will be truly missed. Special appreciation for the loving care of Bea's home caregivers, and her healthcare providers, for their professionalism and care provided to her. Bea's Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM on the property of Norm Waldo, located at 27769 W. Highway 53, Hauser, ID 83854. Flowers are not expected, please. There will be a private interment, Fairmount Memorial Park. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2019

