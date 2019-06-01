Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beau Jamie NEIL-SONSALLA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEIL-SONSALLA, Beau Jamie (Age 38) Beau Jamie Neil-Sonsalla left us too soon on May 19th 2019. Beau was born July 20th, 1980 in Spokane Valley, WA. Beau grew up in Mica, WA and graduated from Freeman High School. Beau was a wonderful mother and an amazing wife. She was so full of life and light, that it drew everyone to her. Beau made you smile and laugh with her snappy whit and one liners. It's easy to see why she was adored by so many. Beau enjoyed the outdoors, yard sales, a good BBQ burger, flowers (not roses), and the occasional cocktail- "Wink Wink". Beau lived life to the fullest, but most of all she loved her family. Beau leaves behind her husband Brian (Handsome) and son Colton (Boogie boo) her Sunshine. She also leaves behind her sister Shantel, brother in law Robert, and niece's Marin and Rylie, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends. Beau is preceded in death by her mother Rhoda Neil and father James Neil. Beau, Colton says "I love you Mom forever. I will never let you go".

