JENSEN, Becky Jill (Lamb) On Monday, October 19th, Becky Jensen received her Angel Wings and joined The Kingdom of God. Becky was born May 26, 1952 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Her father, Lloyd Lamb, was serving in the USAF during the Korean War. Becky's mother, June (Gates) Lamb, and her older sisters, Lynda and Connie were all living in a small base apartment that got pretty crowded when Becky arrived. After the war ended the Lamb family moved back to Spokane where Becky attended schools and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1970. Becky went on to Washington State University and joined the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Speech Pathology in 1974 and received a Master of Science Degree from Eastern Washington University in 1975. Becky worked as a Speech Pathologist her entire career. She started at Spokane Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and then formed Speech Pathologists of Spokane in 1977 with good friend Susan Gentry. Holy Family Hospital purchased Speech Pathologists in 1987 and she worked there until 2012 when Holy Family disbanded the program. Becky then worked at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Hospital until she retired in January of this year. Becky was a devout Christian, attending many Bible Study Fellowship groups and serving two terms as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church during the 1980s-1990s. Becky married Jerry Jensen in 1976 and they had two children: daughter Jacy Williams (Justin) and son James (Suzette Federico). Becky was a grandmother of two wonderful grandchildren Jack Williams (age 6) and Julie Williams (age 3). Becky is also survived by her sister, Connie Howard (KC) and her nieces Heidi Blair and Heather Frye. Becky loved traveling with Jerry, especially to Cannon Beach, Oregon and Lahaina, Maui as they were two of her "Happy Places!" She was sunlight and joy! Becky was sad to leave her family and friends on earth but she was so excited to meet Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior in Heaven, where she would dwell in the House of the Lord forever. Godspeed, Becky. You've been a good and faithful servant. Fly high with the Angels sweet lady! We will love you forever!



