Belinda Kay HATCH
HATCH, Belida Kay Belinda Kay (Brunson) Hatch was born on July 5, 1950 to Tom and Eileen Brunson of Des Moines, Iowa. She succumbed to Parkinson's on her 70th birthday, peacefully passing away in her sleep on July 5, 2020. Belinda is survived by her 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 3 children, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Belinda loved the outdoors, painting, bingo but most of all her family and friends. Belinda, a retired school bus driver would always find ways to provide and support her family. She was a hard working, strong, independent and loving woman. We all love her and are proud to call her mom, grandma, great grandma, friend, and sister. We will forever try to follow her example of how to treat each other. Belinda will be always remembered, be greatly missed by all who have met her. A memorial will be held on Sep 19, 2020 at the Theil Park in Fairfield, WA at 1:00 PM. Please RSVP to Connie, Kelly or Mike so appropriate COVID19 protective measures can be accommodated.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
