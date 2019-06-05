Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben B. COOPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOPER, Ben B. (Age 96) Our dad went to heaven to be with his wife Betty on May 24th. His family was at his side and able to comfort him in his last few days. He was born in Boyds, WA on November 18th, 1922 to Ben and Zelda Cooper. Ben and Betty married in 1942 and had three boys, Ben (Dina), Jim (Ann) and Rod (Darlene). He had six grandchildren, 10 great and two great-great-grandchildren. He served in the Army Air Force during WWII, as a co-pilot of a B-24 bomber stationed in England. He flew on many bombing missions, meeting the Lord and becoming a strong Christian in the process. This, he maintained throughout his life and shared with his family and friends. After the war, they joined the Millwood Presbyterian Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, elder and deacon. After the war, he and his brother Don, started Cooper's Cabinets and worked until retirement in 1989. All three boys worked at the shop gaining valuable experience for life. He was a perfectionist and shared his knowledge to sometimes unwilling teenagers! Ben loved to take his boys fishing, but later traded that in for golf and dancing with mom. From age 12, he enjoyed playing the piano and organ, even playing in a band in the '60s and '70s. We would like to thank Orchard Crest Retirement LLC for a wonderful eight years. Dad said "I can't believe I get to live here, I love it." Kindred Hospice provided excellent care for dad in his last six months. Dad asked that in lieu of flowers, he would prefer donations be sent to Millwood Presbyterian Church for their Sunday school program. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way. Memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at Millwood Presbyterian Church, 3223 N. Marguerite Rd.

