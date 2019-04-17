Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben Ronnie JEFFORDS. View Sign

JEFFORDS, Ben Ronnie On April 12, 2019 the Jeffords family lost our honorable patriarch. Ben Ronnie Jeffords was born on August 21, 1934 at home in Brookport, IL. He was the son of Jewell (Jeffords) Fonner and step-father Fred Jeffords, both deceased. He was raised with sisters, Sandra J. Davis (Deceased), Barbara G. (Roy) Willett of Alabama, and Lora J. Reese (Deceased). Ben married and leaves behind his high school classmate and sweetheart, Helen G. (Osterbur) Jeffords. They graduated from Ogden High School together and were later married in Royal, IL on December 30, 1956. He attended the University of Illinois in the 1950's and later earned two Associate Degrees from Spokane Community College in the 1980's. He and Helen raised three sons. The oldest James R. Jeffords (Tami), Clarkston, WA; Steven R. (Lisa) Jeffords, Spokane, WA; and Brian D. Jeffords (Deceased). He also leaves grandson Tyler D. Jeffords (Fumie), Portland, OR; step-grandson Nicholas Arnot (Lilly), Clarkston, WA; step-grandaughters Tayler Parkin, Cheney, WA; and Kayla (Tyler) Cromwell, of California. His family was always his first priority. He was valued, respected and honored by both his children and grandchildren. He always provided well for his family and always offered a laugh for the youngsters. Ben served eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserves after having joined while still in high school. He then volunteered for active U.S. Navy duty serving twenty two more years in naval service. He retired from the Navy in 1981. He served during the Vietnam Era and spent part of his service in the Far East in the Amphibious Forces. As a civilian, Ben worked in many capacities. He began helping his step-father on an Illinois grain and cattle farm; worked as a hospital maintenance man; was a photographer at the University of Illinois; and worked as a printing press/process camera operator for local print shops. While in the U.S. Navy, he toured the Western Pacific including the Philippines, Okinawa, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Following his military service, he worked in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service. He retired from the USDA after serving almost twenty-six years as a Consumer Safety Inspector. Ben was a man of great faith and a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Spokane, WA. He was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association. He lived his faith and demonstrated servant leadership each day to those around him and those who had the privilege of learning from him were truly blessed. He enjoyed being with and photographing his family, boating, watching Gonzaga Basketball, playing the harmonica around the campfire with family and researching his family tree. Ben went to great lengths to let each family member know they were loved and supported. He was indeed, a great man who will be truly missed. The funeral will take place at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4202 N. Belt, Spokane, WA on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00am. Viewing/visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:00am to 4:30pm. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 4202 N. Belt, Spokane, WA 99205 (office @messiah.comcastbiz.net).

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

