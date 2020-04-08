Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benard Harrison TAYLOR Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TAYLOR, Benard Harrison, PhD 1925 - 2019 Born in Dodson, MT on November 28, 1925 and passed away in Spokane, WA on April 8, 2019. A private memorial service with immediate family was held per his wishes. Burial location is Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, WA. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jean Taylor (McBride); daughter-in-law, Andrea Lynn Taylor; mother Julie Betty Taylor; father, John Benjamin Harrison Taylor; brother, Joseph Benjamin Harrison Taylor; brother, Lester Elmo Taylor; grandfather, Christian Julius Knudsen; grandmother, Emma Svendsen; grandfather, Joseph Barber Taylor; grandmother, Abbie Williams. Ben is survived by his brother, William Leiser Taylor; sons, James Scott Taylor and wife, Adela Longoria Taylor, Thomas Lee Taylor; daughter, Connie Jean Wahl (Taylor) and husband, Paul Wayne Wahl; seven grandchildren, Christopher Taylor, Megan Taylor, Eric Taylor, Michael Taylor, Deanna Taylor, Karla Wahl, Sarah Wahl; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Ben was exceptionally intelligent, insightful, loving and humble with a keen sense of humor. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Ben greatly valued his accomplishments at the University of Washington where he fondly considered Dr. Paul A. Horst his mentor. Ben became the program administrator and was instrumental in the development of predictability testing and the state college testing program. He went on to become a Professor of Psychology at Eastern Washington University where he served as Director of the Counseling and Testing Services Center and continued to be involved in the state college testing program. Ben inspired and touched many lives during his career and in his personal life. He was highly regarded with upmost respect and appreciation for his work, intellect and kind-heartedness. He loved his family deeply and was a talented story teller with tales of growing up with three brothers during the depression years, serving in the Navy during World War II, and as a husband, father and grandfather. Ben and his wife of 67 years loved each other beyond compare. All who knew them were witness to the strength and depth of their devotion. His wife referred to the quote by Henry David Thoreau to describe his humble nature and dedication to helping others: "The Hero is commonly the simplest and obscurest of men".

