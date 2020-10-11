GOETZ, Benjamin Benjamin Goetz, age 66, passed Wednesday, Septem- ber 30th 2020 following complications from a sudden and unexpected cardiac event with his wife and friends by his side. He leaves leaves his wife of 32 years, Valerie Goetz, and mother Elizabeth June Hagell. In addition, His children Benjamin, Aleasha, Charity and Joe Rogers, Saundra and Jerry Patterson, Dexter and Alison Goetz, Emmanuel (Jim), Jeremiah, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Siblings Mark Goetz (and wife Laura), and sisters Caryl Medd (and husband Ralph) and Ginger Verstegen remain. He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Goetz and his grandson Avery. Born in Coulee Dam, Washington August 3rd, 1954 and raised with a large family on his grandparents ranch, Benjamin spent his early life working on the family farm. Benjamin graduated from Warden High School in 1972 and joined the U.S. Army in 1973. Benjamin served as a Drill Sergeant, and earned expert marksman qualifications. Following Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army, Benjamin began work at the VA Medical Center in Spokane in 1992. Benjamin served at the VA, earning the title of Registered Laundry and Linen Director and cherished the relationships with his coworkers until his retirement in August of 2018. Benjamin spent the majority of his life supporting a very large extended family in the Spokane area. In his free time, Ben enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, camping, and time at the beach. Benjamin was a faithful follower of the Lord, regularly studying the Bible and sharing the word passionately with those he loved. He also enjoyed woodworking, building jewelry boxes, gunstocks and furniture, as well as being dedicated to his many and never ending "fix it lists". On the big screen, he was an enthusiastic fan of "The Duke", John Wayne as well as the movie JAWS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the living expenses of his surviving widow be made at gofundme.com/BenGoetz
or via PO Box 1301, Warden WA 98857. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date due to current limitations, and will be announced on the social media remembrance page established in his memory. His memorial page with photos may be accessed at facebook.com/BenGoetzMemorial