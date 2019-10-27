Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin L. "Ben" DeWITT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeWITT, Benjamin L. "Ben" Ben passed away on October 19, 2019 at the age of 46. Ben was born December 31, 1972 to William L. and Calvarena A. (Dickinson) DeWitt in Aberdeen, WA. He moved around multiple times until 1980 when the family settled in Spokane. He graduated from Ferris High School in 1991, and attended Gonzaga University while being in the ROTC program, where he finally graduated from in 2015, after being one credit short from graduating in 2005. Ben worked in many professions, including restaurant management, window glazing, car sales, and finally finding his niche in the insurance industry, first with Aetna, and then with Liberty Mutual where he was currently employed. He also volunteered his time with Airway Heights Fire Dept. were he had his own crew who served under him. Ben was also a huge Gonzaga Basketball fan, doing his best to never miss a game. Ben's greatest joy was his wife and family. Ben is survived by his wife Kimberly of 25 years; his daughters Taylor (Ryan) and Morgan; and his mother Calvarena of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his father William. Ben's memorial service will be held at Liferoads Church, 3007 E. Marshall, Spokane, WA on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Ben's name.

