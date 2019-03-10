Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Otis SITTON. View Sign

SITTON, Benjamin Otis Benjamin Otis Sitton, March 5, 2019 in the presence of our Lord, born on February 28, 1929 to Virgil Benjamin Sitton and Thelma Marie Leonard Sitton at his Grandma Leonard's home in Ritzville, WA. "Bennie" was raised in Washtucna, WA, graduated from Washtucna High School, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1951 1952). He then married our beautiful mother, Beverly Jean Lewis Sitton (December 12, 1954 November 7, 2014). Together, Bennie and Beverly raised four children on their family farm: Benjamin William Sitton (decd. 2014) (Debbie), Debra Ann Sitton Marshall (Dan), Jeffrey Merle Sitton, (Judy), and Michael Lewis Sitton, (Linda). Bennie celebrated the birth of 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Dad built the home in 1972 that he and mother shared throughout the remainder of their lives. Bennie was active in the Washtucna and Adams County communities. Our Dad's legacy is that he showed by example how to serve God, love others, and work hard. He was faithful in bringing his family to Sunday School, Church, and before the Lord in earnest prayer. Bennie cared about his neighbors and loved America. Father, we will miss you every day, but we rejoice that we too will someday be gathered together in Heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ, along with you, Mother, and Ben. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washtucna Community Church followed by a lunch at the Grange Hall. Donations can be made to the Washtucna Community Church. To leave Condolences please visit our website at

