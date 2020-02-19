VAN RIPER, Benjamin T. (Age 43) Passed away January 16, 2020. He was born April 11, 1976 to James and Janette Van Riper in Idaho Falls, ID. Ben attended Cooper Elementary, Shaw Jr. High, and graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as a Union Iron Worker with Local #14 Spokane, WA, for 16 years. Ben also worked for OXARC Welding School for seven years. Ben is survived by his dad, James Van Riper; his sons, Gunnar and Anderson; former wife, Danielle (sons' mother); his long-time companion and special love, Jordyn; sisters, Randilyn Tommeraasen (Kevin) and Lissa Van Riper (James); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts and uncles. Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Janette Van Riper. A gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 'Spikes', 718 E. Francis, Spokane, WA. Riplinger Funeral Home and Crematory assisting.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2020