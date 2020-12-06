WOOD, Benjamin "BJ" (Age 52) August 27, 1968- November 25, 2020 Benjamin Wood passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 25, 2020 in the arms of his wife. Benjamin was born in Spokane, Washington on August 27, 1968. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Jessica Wood, six children: Benjamin Wood, Sianna Wood, Hayley Brinkley, Nataley Wood, Ayden Wood and Sydney Wood. Benjamin graduated from Riverside High School and joined the Navy shortly after. When his enlistment in the military was over he came back to Spokane and made it his home. Ben and his wife have owned and operated their business Liberty Lake Auto Glass since 2002. He was a loyal Seahawks fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends watching sports, barbequing and having a good time. Ben was a loving man and will be missed by many. The family appreciates the loving care that was given to Ben in his last days at Sacred Heart Hospital. Memorial events will be held in the future for friends and family. A military service will be planned at a later date for family members.



