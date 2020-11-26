BROOKS, Bennie L. 1923-2020 Bennie L. Brooks "Beno" passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in Spokane WA at age 97. Loved for his stories, he was a hail fellow well met. Bennie was born to Monroe and Martha (Barnes) Brooks at Syrup Creek Ranch near Mountain Home, ID on September 5,1923. In the time it took the doctor to travel 13 miles from Mountain Home by horse and buggy, his father delivered him "adding one more to the hundreds of lambs he had delivered." Ben spent summers with his older brother working as a fire look out for the Forest Service, fishing, and doing odd jobs. During high school in Mountain Home he was National Honor Society President, Student Body President, and a pole vaulter on the track team. Ben graduated May 1941. After graduation Ben worked on the Anderson Ranch Dam project as a Chuck Tender, attended defense training school in Boise and then settled into a job with Electrical Products Consolidated in Seattle. January 1943, Ben was drafted. When his employer stated that getting an exemption would be no problem as EPCO was a defense contractor, Ben declined. Ben "couldn't have some other poor devil go in his place"- the decision of a lifetime. Ben fought in WWII with the 457th Coast Artillery Battalion as an anti-aircraft gunner and was on Omaha Beach on D-Day. His unit eventually joined Patton's 3rd Army as it trekked across France. At war's end, Ben returned to Idaho and enrolled at University of Idaho. After earning an economics degree, Ben went to graduate school. In addition to life lessons learned in the Army, Ben attributed much of his business acumen and success to things learned at U of I and from professor Dr. Graue. In fact, Dr. Graue advised Ben that during his life he would have opportunities and the secret being able to recognize the opportunity and to have guts enough to take advantage of it. On Dr. Graue's recommendation, Ben moved to Spokane for a job with Washington Trust. He later accepted a position with investment firm, Murphey Favre. Ben's career with Murphey spanned more than three decades. During the early years in Spokane, Ben spent weekends snow skiing on Mt. Spokane, boating and water skiing. He co-managed an apartment building with three friends for free rent. Recognizing an opportunity, Ben and two of the friends would purchase nearby Cliff Hydout. One afternoon Ben arrived home to find a cute little redhead standing by the garbage cans. She said, "Hi, my name is Annette. Aren't we friendly!" Ben would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Ben and Annette "Netto" married the summer of 1958. Ben was most proud of his family and the home and lake cabin he built with Netto. Both complete with a woodworking shop. Ben could make or repair anything made from wood. Every broken chair managed to end up at Ben's door. The Brooks loved to entertain. There were many great celebrations over the years. Ben will forever be remembered as cooking meat RARE (cooked more and one "might as well eat shoe leather"), serving hot food on a warmed plate, enjoying a glass of vino with dinner and after, smoking a good cigar. He had impeccable penmanship, a result of the Palmer Method. Ben loved garage sales and carried a list of items requested by friends. Ben was a member of Empire Club, Prosperity Club, and Manito Golf & Country Club. After retiring, Beno and Netto enjoyed traveling with friends. Highlights were trips to Tokyo, Denmark, Ireland and Spain. Over the years there were many ski trips, summer boat trips in the San Juan Islands, and annual trips to the Desert to visit snowbirds. Back home, Wednesdays were spent golfing at Manito with the usual cast of characters "The Mulligans." These activities provided material for great stories. January 2020, Ben was diagnosed with inoperable cancer. He fought his final battle with the same courage he exhibited throughout his life. Ben was preceded in death by parents, Monroe and Martha; three siblings, Joe, Betty and Martha; and his beloved wife of 57 years, Netto. Ben is survived by his three children, Clysie, Mike, and Colin and their families. Ben blessed us all with his unwavering love. Thank you for the love and support you gave each and every one of us. You will be missed terribly.



