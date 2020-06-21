SEDORE, Benny R. Benny Sedore, age 87, passed away Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Benny was born in Marlbank Ontario, Canada, met his wife who was American and became an American Citizen him-self. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force (Military Police) and served our Country Proudly during the Korean War. He has so many accomplishments in his life. He raised his family in Spokane, WA, worked at Armours Meat Packaging Co. for years, but his real passion was antiques. He started his own business called "Benny's Antiques" and he loved it. He had many regulars who loved going to his store and conversing with him and he made many friends. He always said when in the antique business he never worked a day in his life because it was so enjoyable for him. He was the most generous man and always willing to help anyone who needed it. Even in his last days he was still giving to charities that touched his heart, like Union Gospel Mission and charities that helped Veterans. He was always helping anyone and everyone and that gave him joy. He is survived by his daughter Cindi Price; granddaughter Heidi Price and grandson Chad Price; his sister Maureen Warren and brother Floyd Sedore. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Sedore and his daughter Theresa Sedore. A time of gathering will be held Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at Ball And Dodd Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Memorial Donations can be made to Vets on the Farm, 222 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99202 and Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202, or any organization that helps Veterans.



