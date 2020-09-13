MacLEAN, Bernadine F. (Parker) Mom, Bernadine Faye MacLean, passed away at Riverview Memory Care in Spokane, WA, on August 16, 2020. She was 99 years old. Bernadine was born June 4, 1921, to William F. Parker and Nellie Marlatt Parker in Umapine, Oregon. She was the oldest of seven siblings. Bernadine graduated as her class valedictorian from Umapine High School on May 17, 1939. Shortly after graduation, she married a handsome young farmer, Charles "Tom" McKenzie in Walla Walla, WA, and was a busy farm wife and mother for about 20 years. From this marriage she has a daughter, Sharon McKenzie Lobe, and a son, Thomas Neil McKenzie. Bernadine found love again and married Berton MacLean, and they lived in Walla Walla, WA, until Bert's career called him to Washington D.C. Bernadine worked at a large realty firm located in the District. They lived in Virginia for about 20 years and enjoyed traveling extensively. At retirement, they moved to Spokane, WA, closer to family. They were active members an Opportunity Presbyterian Church. During her retirement years, Bernadine could concentrate on her hobbies. Mom had a "green thumb" and loved flowers. During a hot summer, you could find her working early mornings, taking care of her flower garden. Bernadine was an excellent seamstress and spent hours in her sewing room with her quilting or knitting machines, creating something beautiful, not only for herself, but as a gift for a family member or one of her many friends. Eventually, Bert and Bernadine moved from their home in Northwood neighborhood to Riverview Retirement Community. Bert and Bernadine were a perfect couple, devoted to each other. They celebrated 50 happy years of marriage before Bert's passing in 2015. Bernadine is survived by her daughter, Sharon McKenzie Lobe (Gary) and three grandsons, John, Darryl, and David Lobe. She has four Lobe great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters. Bernadine is survived by son, Thomas Neil McKenzie (Margaret) and two grandsons, Michael and Clifford McKenzie and two great-grandsons, Matthew, and Justin McKenzie. Bernadine is survived by a younger sister, Wilma Parker Burdette, and brothers, William M. "Bill" Parker (Barbara), Cleve Parker and Charles Parker (Frances). She has numerous Parker nieces and nephews. Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, John, and younger sisters, Mary Parker Romine, and Lynnette Parker Lee. Last, but not least, Bernadine is survived by her step-family, her husband Bert MacLean's family. The MacLean Clan welcomed mom into their family like one of their own. She enjoyed and cherished all their friendships, with the young and old! Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Riverview Memory Care and Hospice of Spokane for the love and care mom received during her last days. A private graveside service will be held at Washington state Veteran's Cemetery.



