JONES, Bernadyne Iris (Age 86) Bernadyne Iris Jones passed away suddenly in her sleep on February 5, 2019. She was born March 29, 1932 in Dolton, Illinois. She and her husband of 58 years enjoyed going on cruises and eating at their favorite place, La Plaza Mexican Restaurant in Spokane Valley, WA. She enjoyed gardening, loved Irises and the color purple. She was a woman of God and heaven gained another angel on that day. She is survived by her husband, Charles Jones, and son, Bernard Jones. She was preceded in death by her daughter Heidi. Bernadyne had four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A viewing will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel in Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, February 16th from 10am 2pm. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to .

JONES, Bernadyne Iris (Age 86) Bernadyne Iris Jones passed away suddenly in her sleep on February 5, 2019. She was born March 29, 1932 in Dolton, Illinois. She and her husband of 58 years enjoyed going on cruises and eating at their favorite place, La Plaza Mexican Restaurant in Spokane Valley, WA. She enjoyed gardening, loved Irises and the color purple. She was a woman of God and heaven gained another angel on that day. She is survived by her husband, Charles Jones, and son, Bernard Jones. She was preceded in death by her daughter Heidi. Bernadyne had four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A viewing will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel in Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, February 16th from 10am 2pm. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to . Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 10, 2019

