Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-2211
For more information about
Bernadyne JONES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadyne JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadyne Iris JONES


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JONES, Bernadyne Iris (Age 86) Bernadyne Iris Jones passed away suddenly in her sleep on February 5, 2019. She was born March 29, 1932 in Dolton, Illinois. She and her husband of 58 years enjoyed going on cruises and eating at their favorite place, La Plaza Mexican Restaurant in Spokane Valley, WA. She enjoyed gardening, loved Irises and the color purple. She was a woman of God and heaven gained another angel on that day. She is survived by her husband, Charles Jones, and son, Bernard Jones. She was preceded in death by her daughter Heidi. Bernadyne had four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A viewing will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel in Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, February 16th from 10am 2pm. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thornhill Valley Chapel
Download Now