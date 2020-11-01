JONES, Bernard Eugene We pause today to shed a tear for our dear friend, Bernard Jones, who departed this life on October 10, 2020. Bernard was born October 19, 1932 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to David Sheridan and Florence A. Jones. After graduating from North Union High School he entered the United States Air Force. After serving active duty for twenty-three years he retired in 1976 as a Technical Sergeant. He joined the Civil Air Patrol and retired as a Lt. Colonel In September 2002 after twenty-four years of continuous service. He received his Bachelor of General Studies degree in 1974 from Chaminade College, Honolulu, Hawaii and Master of Social Work degree in 1985 from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. With great pride, honor and marked achievements with a true desire to advance and serve he was loved by many and respected and admired by his colleagues. Life for Bernard was not always easy, but through the power of prayer and a strong belief and devotion to our Heavenly Father, through all of the trials and tribulations, his faith in the Almighty has never faltered or wavered. He was devoted to caring for and helping anyone who was in need. Bernard is survived by his wife Berder, who has stood continuously by his side, one son Bertoni Jones Bey of Spokane, Washington. He also leaves to mourn his passing two sisters: Florence Jones of Aurora, Colorado and Emma Jones of Concord, California; one niece Amy Lewis of Concord, California, and one nephew Kelvin Glen Sankey of Maryville, Tennessee, and a host of devoted friends and acquaintances. He will be missed by many. Due to current social circumstance a celebration of life for Bernard will be held at a later date.



