KINNICK, Bernard (Age 83) The V. Rev. Fr. Bernard "Barney" Kinnick With great sadness we share the news of the falling asleep in the Lord of Fr. Bernard Kinnick, 83, retired pastor of St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in Spokane, WA on March 22, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Chehalis, WA on August 19, 1936, to Barney and Hazel Kinnick. Fr. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Khouriya Karen Kirkpatrick Kinnick; his daughter Shannon Kinnick, and son Sean Kinnick. His son, Eric, predeceased him in 2013. He was the proud Grandpa to Evan of Spokane and Marysa Kinnick of Omak; and Papa to Madeleine Flemister and Devon Flemister of Spokane; and Elise Cuentas, Olivia McNeil, and Emma Kinnick of Spokane. He was also great-grandfather to eight beautiful great-grandchildren. He attended Hill Military Academy in Portland and graduated from Polson, MT High School, where he was a varsity standout in football, in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years being Honorably Discharged in 1957 and re-enlisted with the U.S. Navy for two years, retiring after suffering a back injury while on duty in Morocco in 1969. After a year recovery, "Barney" enrolled in Spokane Community College where he was Student of the Year in 1970. This harvested his first career with the Community Colleges of Spokane where he was a key figure establishing and maintaining a successful Athletic Department, and finishing his career there Supervising Buildings and Grounds. In 1995, he was ordained a Deacon in the Orthodox Church and as a priest there in 1997. He was later elevated to Arch Priest. He enjoyed camping, fishing, seeing plays and movies, genealogy, and travel. He loved a good laugh, staying busy and devoted much of his time to helping any person who was in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and the lives he touched. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Fr. Bernard's life, with a notice here, will be held after restrictions are lifted. May his soul rest with the blessed, and may his memory be eternal. To leave an online condolence to Barney's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
