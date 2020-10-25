KINSEL, Bernice D. (James) Bernice Dellora (James) Kinsel went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born December 28, l919 in Linton, North Dakota to Loren and Retta (Sandidge) James where her parents owned a farm near Linton, North Dakota. Bernice grew up and attended schools in Linton, North Dakota. She attended and graduated from Valley City State Teacher's College in North Dakota. She taught school in North Dakota three years before accepting a position in South Bend, Washington. Bernice also taught in California, Montana and Idaho. Bernice met Wayne when she went to California on a vacation. They were married April 13, l949 at Superior, MT. They had two children, Robert (Bob) and Colleen. They made their home in Kellogg, Idaho. A few years later they moved to Spokane, Washington. After the children were in grade school, Bernice had a private kindergarten for nine years. She taught in District #81 in Spokane, Washington for several years. She attended Whitworth College where she received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. Bernice also taught Sunday School every place she taught school. She loved children. She had received messages from former students even when they attended college and beyond. After retirement Bernice and her husband enjoyed traveling with her sisters, Esther Moen and Ramona Baldwin and their husbands. They traveled to the Middle East, Hawaii and Canada. She also enjoyed doing crocheting, gardening, genealogy and reading. Bernice's epitaph would read "She lived and died for Christ." She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2005, her son, Robert in 2011, her grandson, Eric in March 2019, and her great grandson, James Alexander Frost in June 2019. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Lucille Brandvold, Esther Moen, Ramona Baldwin, and her brother Lyle James. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Colleen (Kinsel) Chase and her husband, the Rev. Charles Chase, of Cave Junction, OR.; five grandchildren, Arli Ziegler of Coeur d'Alene, ID; Sarah Chase of Boise, Idaho; Amanda (Chase) Fifth and her husband, Travis of Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; Karen (Chase) Smith and her husband Erick of Los Alamos, New Mexico; and Margaret (Chase) Frost and her husband Tim of Klamath Falls, OR.; five great-granddaughters, Nevaeh Lily Braaten, of Coeur d'Alene, ID; Hailey Grace DeAngelis, Absidey Rose DeAngelis, both of Klamath Falls, OR and Violet Skye Fifth and Ruby Rose Fifth of Vandenberg AFB, Calif. And one great-grandson, Lucas Adam Frost of Klamath Falls, OR.



