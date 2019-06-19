Spokesman-Review Obituaries
SCHRENK, Bernice Delores Bernice Delores Schrenk passed away peacefully in her Spokane Valley home Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born September 4, 1925 to John and Matilda Hoff on a farm in Marlin, Washington, Bernice was a wonderful mother, wife and homemaker, who had a strong love for God and followed in the footsteps of Jesus. She leaves behind two daughters, Cheryl Ammerlahn and Judy German; one sister Amy Clark, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Elaine Hirschel. A Graveside service is scheduled at Pines Cemetery, 1402 South Pines Road in Spokane Valley, WA. on Monday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 19, 2019
