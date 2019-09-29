MABRY, Bernice E. (Age 86) Bernice passed away peacefully surrounded with love of family on September 18, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her three daughters, Fran Waldo of Colfax, CA, Cathy Keefer, son-in-law Mike of West, TX, Marlene Call, son-in-law Stephen Call, DDS; and grandson Colton Call of LaRue, TX; sisters, Claire Booker of LaMarque, TX, and Dorothy Alleman of Medford, OR; brothers, Claude Sipe, sister-in-law Connie of Placerville, CA, predeceased Milt Sipe, sister-in-law Sue of Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and stepgrand-children and great-granchildren.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019