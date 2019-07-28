BROWN, Bernice Elizabeth (Age 99) Bernice Elizabeth Brown passed away on July 23, 2019 in Davenport, WA. Bernice was born on April 3, 1920 at Spokane, WA to Jason and Winnifred Mead. Bernice and Bill Hutsell had four children, Sharyn, Don, Tom and Char. Bernice was preceded in death by son, Tom Hutsell, husbands, Norm Bircher and Tom Brown, brother Bob Mead and a sister Maxine Hutsell. Bernice is survived by children, Sharyn, Don, and Char Hutsell, grandchildren Dawnel, Chad and Melissa; several great and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home, 505 10th St., Davenport, WA . Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery, Davenport, WA. Donations may be made to the Lincoln County Hospital Foundation, 10 Nichols St., Davenport, WA 99122. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Brown family. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA is serving the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019