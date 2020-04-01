Bernice Joycene (Smith) FITTS

Obituary
FITTS, Bernice Joycene (Smith) (Age 87) Entered into rest on March 27th at Cornerstone Court in Spokane. Born in Sardis, OK, she had been a resident of Spokane for the past 48 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, and camping. She so enjoyed her Bible study. Bernice was widowed when her husband, Bob, passed in 1982. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lane of Spokane; son, Bob Fitts of OR; sister, Mary Deveny of Victorville, CA; granddaughters, Michelle and Nicole; grandson, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Paladin, Rosemarie, Paisley, and Hendrix. Family asks that you honor her life with prayers and warm memories. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 1, 2020
