ENT, Bernice M. "Bunny" Bernice passed peacefully from life on August 5, 2019 after a long and productive life with many chapters. She was born April 29, 1923 to Harry and Bertha Lampert on the family homestead in Worley, Idaho. Bunny was the youngest of four children and has survived older brothers Ralph and Ed and sister Katherine. She remembered her early life on the homestead with great fondness and returned there in her memory many times near the end of her life. She is survived by her children, Jeff Hunt and Julie Miles, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews. Widowed at 37 she raised her two children into their early adulthood while obtaining a teaching degree from Whitworth College and then working as a kindergarten teacher at several Spokane area elementary schools. She married James Ent in 1970 when she was 47. She retired from teaching about ten years later. She and Jim then spent some years of their retirement fishing, boating and traveling in the Americas. After Jim's passing in the early 1990s she was a regular volunteer at Deaconess Hospital and regularly attended Lions Club meetings and events. She also took memorable trips to Germany and Thailand with her nephew Phillip Lampert. Bernice was a longtime member of the Hillyard Baptist Church where there will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on August 31, 2019. The church address is 2121 East Wabash. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bernice's name to Hillyard Baptist Church.

