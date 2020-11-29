ROSENTHAL, Bernice Mary Bernice Mary (Eixenberger) Rosenthal, passed peace- fully in her home in Green Valley, AZ on Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born September 19, 1934 in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Bernice grew up in a loving family in and around Kellogg, Idaho. She graduated from Kingston High School and moved to Coeur d'Alene to work for the US Forest Service. At age 20, she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Rosenthal and moved to New York City where they were united in a marriage that lasted for 65 years. After the births of their first two children, Bernice and Jim moved west to the Spokane Valley where they had four additional children and settled in for 30+ years. Bernice worked as a bookkeeper and office manager at Modern Electric Water Company, while she also managed to attend football games, volleyball games, tennis matches, band concerts and support all the activities in which her children were involved. She and Jim enjoyed over 25 years of retired life together traveling, spending summers on The Pend Oreille in North Idaho and winters in Green Valley, Arizona. Bernice loved her husband and family and was a devout Catholic. She volunteered for St. Vincent De Paul and was active in Catholic Daughters. She always enjoyed knitting or crocheting, bowling, playing bridge and golf. She was known for her love of entertaining, cooking, and especially baking. As a Mother and Grandmother, she had a gift for listening, understanding and providing her perspective and prayers generously. She lost Jim in January and was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers Thomas (Tommy) and Joseph (Joe). She is survived by six children, 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four sisters and many loved and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bernice and Jim Rosenthal on June 26, 2021 in North Idaho. Donations may be made in Bernice's name to St. Vincent De Paul Society.



