IRVING, Bernis Marie Bernis was born November 16, 1940 in Spokane WA to Bernard and Vivian Seyl. She attended Spirit Lake High School graduating in 1958. She lived most of her life in Spokane where she raised her three children (Scott, Aleisha, and Lincoln) and married the love of her life - Charles Irving Jr. Bernis loved to be with family, friends, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a caregiver at Interlake hospital in Medical Lake until retirement. Bernis loved to go on drives to destinations known and unknown. As many know, she had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Bernis is survived by her children - Scott and Lincoln Toliver, her three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles and daughter Aleisha. Services to be held at a future date/time. In lieu of sending flowers, please think of giving to Hospice of Spokane as their support of Bernis was critical and heartwarming. Other charities that Bernis was passionate about include: Meals on Wheels; SCRAPS; and the Union Gospel Mission of Spokane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store