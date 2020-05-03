JOHNSTON, Bernita C. April 19, 1928 - April 12, 2020 Bernita Caroline Johnston (nee Olsen) passed away peacefully early Easter Morning April 12, 2020, after suffering a major stroke earlier in the week. She was 91 years old. Bernita was a graduate of Washington High School in Portland and Oregon State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Bernita was married to Jack F. Johnston (who passed away in 2010) for 57 years, having met at church camp at the age of 15. She taught 5th Grade at Creston Elementary in Portland before having children and devoting her life to them. The family moved to Spokane in 1962 and back to Portland in 1976. She enjoyed many adventures in her life including driving a group of new school buses from the factory across country to deliver to the Portland School District, part ownership in a candle factory and later a hot air balloon as a part of the 1974 World's Fair. Bernita and Jack enjoyed travelling together. They cruised around the world several times and explored every continent including Antarctica. Her favorite travel story was that while in India for Valentine's Day, Jack rented a helicopter and flew her around the Taj Mahal. Bernita was very active in the community, a member of PEO and a Cub Scout Leader. She was an avid skier and golfer and was a member of the Waverley Country Club. Her favorite pastime however was simply walking on the beach along the Oregon and Washington coast. Due to travel restrictions placed on us all, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Bernita is survived by her two sons, three grandchildren, her sister, and their families. She will be greatly missed.



