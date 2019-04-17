DUDLEY, Bert "Pete" (Age 92) Bert "Pete" E. Dudley, passed away on April 11, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Pete was born on January 11, 1927 in Olathe, Kansas. A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at the home of John and Patti Dudley at 4:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Otis Orchards, WA. ENGLISH FUNERAL CHAPEL, Post Falls has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 17, 2019