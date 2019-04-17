Bert "Pete" DUDLEY

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert "Pete" DUDLEY.

DUDLEY, Bert "Pete" (Age 92) Bert "Pete" E. Dudley, passed away on April 11, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Pete was born on January 11, 1927 in Olathe, Kansas. A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at the home of John and Patti Dudley at 4:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Otis Orchards, WA. ENGLISH FUNERAL CHAPEL, Post Falls has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.