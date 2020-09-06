THOMAS, Beryle H. (Age 100) July 27, 1920 - August 30, 2020 Beryle passed away at her family home which she had shared with her beloved husband Major Al Thomas for 48 years. Her family including Black Lab Major were by her side. Beryle grew up on a southern California orange grove and her first love was playing the piano. After graduating from UCLA with a degree in music, she met and fell in love with Al, an aviation cadet who became her husband of 73 years. Her son Paul and daughter Karen soon joined the family and Beryle became an Air Force wife and mother for 23 years living mainly in Washington State and Italy. When Beryle and Al retired to the Whitworth area of Spokane she began teaching piano and organ lessons to students of all ages and planting the rose gardens she was well known for. She and Al enjoyed many winters in Hawaii and traveled the world together. She loved her family, her neighbors and friends and her dog to the end and she was well loved in return. Thanks to all those, especially caregiver Jeremy, who made her last years the best possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store