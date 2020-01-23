Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Ann (Cedar) GAFFNEY. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Memorial service 1:00 PM Fellowship Church of God 2102 E. Everett Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GAFFNEY, Bette Ann (Ceder) (Age 77) Bette Ann (Ceder) Gaffney 77 of Spokane left this Earth to her heavenly home on January 17, 2020, after a long battle with health issues. She passed in comfort, surrounded by her loving family. Bette was born in Spokane on August 8, 1942, the only child of Ollie and Mable Ceder. She loved her parents dearly and had a very special bond with her State Patrolman father "Bubs", who she unfortunately lost when she was only 12 years old. Bette grew up in Spokane, graduating from Shadle Park High School in 1960. She enjoyed her college experience at EWU and a diverse working career at The Cresent, the Triple X (drive in, where she met her husband) then went on to Skaggs, ARC of Spokane, the Hedge House and Moon's. In 1964 she married Patrick Gaffney and had four beautiful children together over the next eight years. From the day she first became a mother until the day she left us, Bette's kids were a priority and everything to her. Family and friends always meant the world to her, and she was happy to let you know it. Bette "Boop" was full of life and fun but also had a kind and caring side as she would lend a hand or listening ear to any in need. Bette is survived by her four children - Cary Gaffney (Angela), Sandra Peden (Cary), Jeannie Landry (Pete), Patricia Dotson (Patrick), along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other dear friends. A memorial service in her memory will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Fellowship Church of God, 2102 E. Everett Spokane, WA, 99207 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a reception following the service.

